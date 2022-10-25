Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 14th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

