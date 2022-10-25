Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

