Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$1,802.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,802.67.

Insider Transactions at Shopify

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total transaction of C$137,624.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,783 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,003.14.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at C$39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$238.43. The firm has a market cap of C$50.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.84. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$222.87.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.