Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$5.43 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.91.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

