Round Dollar (RD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.22 or 0.00068346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $70,230.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

