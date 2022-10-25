Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $119.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.