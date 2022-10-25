Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

