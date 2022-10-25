Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of ROK opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

