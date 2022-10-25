Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 19,052 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 19,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.22 per share, with a total value of $518,595.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 9,007 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $241,387.60.

On Monday, October 17th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 2 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47.20.

On Friday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 8,127 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $187,571.16.

On Monday, September 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.29. 89,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

