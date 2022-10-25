Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 895 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19,545.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 692,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

