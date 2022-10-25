Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 120,766 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,766 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of EQT worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.