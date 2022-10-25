Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $41,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $384.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.91.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.24.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

