Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 347,457 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Twitter were worth $43,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Twitter by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 207,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 121,903 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -257.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

