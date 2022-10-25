Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 243.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 71.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.3% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

