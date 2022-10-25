Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,478,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,687 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $46,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after acquiring an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.