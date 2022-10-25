Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $63,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 658.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after acquiring an additional 841,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

