Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $35.88 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.