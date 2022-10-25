Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuit were worth $44,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.09 and its 200 day moving average is $417.79. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.