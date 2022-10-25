Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of NiSource worth $37,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

