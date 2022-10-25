Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $203.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.59. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

