Raymond James Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.30 million and a P/E ratio of -236.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$11.58.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

