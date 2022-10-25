Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

RRC traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. 5,109,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 43.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $204,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

