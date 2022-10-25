RAMP 1-Day Volume Tops $1,050.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $1,050.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

