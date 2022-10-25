Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$382 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ XM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.48. 2,650,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,668. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

