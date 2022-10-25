Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PUMSY opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Puma has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.