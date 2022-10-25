Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading Down 4.7%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGAOF. Societe Generale lowered Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Proximus from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Proximus Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

