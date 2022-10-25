PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.18% of PPL worth $36,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Down 0.9 %

PPL stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

