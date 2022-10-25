Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $397.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $292.83 on Friday. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.52 and its 200-day moving average is $367.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.