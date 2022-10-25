Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $7.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $268.62 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

