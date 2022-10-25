Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €175.50 ($179.08) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €185.01.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.