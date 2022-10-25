PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,449 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

