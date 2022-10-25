Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $34,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $277.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.52. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

