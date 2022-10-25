Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading 38.3% Higher

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 38.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 17,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 10,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.16.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.