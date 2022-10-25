Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.69 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $333.73 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.