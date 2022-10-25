Ontology Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Ontology has a total market cap of $186.83 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.11 or 0.06941492 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

