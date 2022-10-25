OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $46.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $56.50.

Insider Activity

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.