OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $301,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

