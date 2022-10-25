OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
