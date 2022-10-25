O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:OI opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

