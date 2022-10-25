Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on November 25th

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 860 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 855.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,005.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.36 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 741 ($8.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476 ($17.83).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

