Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 18,188 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.