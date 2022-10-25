Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $113.98 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,277.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00272318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00116828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00742461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00560037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00242141 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.