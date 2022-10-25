Nblh 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $636.00 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Nblh has a total market cap of $133.93 million and approximately $636.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.0176517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $100.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

