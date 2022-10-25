Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.
Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance
Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.50.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter.
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
