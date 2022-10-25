Morgan Stanley Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $72.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on D. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.90.

NYSE:D opened at $66.01 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

