MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $382.26 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $181.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $166.61 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.77.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

