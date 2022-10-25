Monero Trading 0% Lower This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $66.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.12 or 0.00742461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,277.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00272318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00116828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00560037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00242141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00270456 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,191,695 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

