Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

General Mills stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

