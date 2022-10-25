Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

DTM stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.