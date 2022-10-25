Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

NYSE MAA opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.